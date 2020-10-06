William Jackson Harper says Trump's executive order censored military academy from discussing Malcolm X

The Good Place actor William Jackson Harper shared what he described as a "rather disturbing experience" he encountered recently. On Monday, he condemned President Donald Trump's new executive order for encouraging "censorship," after he says two military academies cited the order as the reason for pulling out of an event aimed at discussing the biopic Malcolm X.

"So I’ve had a rather disturbing experience this past week," Harper tweeted. "I agreed to a virtual event with one of the charities I’m involved with, Arts In The Armed Forces (AITAF). As the son of a Marine I have a deep respect for those who serve in our military."

According to Harper, the event would feature a screening of a movie for cadets, followed by a talkback/Q&A via Zoom. Harper said AITAF selected Malcolm X after he provided a list of options including the Denzel Washington-starring biopic as well as Citizen Kane and American Honey.

Malcolm X, directed and co-written by Spike Lee, centers around the civil rights activist, who was outspoken about the U.S. government's injustices toward Black people. Washington's critically acclaimed performance in the film earned him an Oscar nomination.

"It’s arguably the greatest biography committed to film. Washington’s performance in this movie is a thing to behold. The restraint, the fire, the commitment, the physical and intellectual rigor of his work is beyond anything I’ve ever seen," Harper said about why he picked the 1992 film.

He continued, "Additionally, I was happy to discuss the themes of this movie, the historical significance of the man, and hoping to have a wider discussion about how we view our past, and how those we venerate or revile were just people, complex, flawed people who were full of contradictions."

But then came "the disturbing part," Harper tweeted. "Two days before the event, I was informed that students at two of the academies would not be taking part for fear of running afoul of President Trump’s 'Executive Order Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping.'"

He then quoted the White House's official site, which said the order, issued by Trump on Sept. 22, was enacted to oppose "the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country; that some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors."

The executive order also prevents federal contractors, agencies, and grant recipients from holding workplace training that explores "divisive concepts" like unconscious bias and stereotyping on the basis of race or sex.

Harper called out the executive order as "censorship" and "an attempt to censor certain difficult truths that still haunt our society."

"This executive order denies the very real experiences of so many minorities in this country," he added. "This executive order is rooted in the fictitious idea that the scourges of racism and sexism are essentially over, and that the poisonous fallout from centuries discrimination isn’t real."

Harper also wrote, "The film Malcolm X is history. American History. This film is not propaganda meant to teach one to favor one race or sex over the other. It’s History. It’s an admittedly thorny history, but it is history."

Although the actor said that in the end, three of the four slated academies did participate in the event, the fact that one withdrew was "very frightening."

He ended his thread by calling on his fans to closely scrutinize the Trump administration and to vote in November.

"We can’t let this slide," Harper said. "I would encourage us all to stay vigilant, to question every single decision this administration makes, and every single word out of their mouths. Most importantly, WE HAVE TO VOTE. If we don’t, we are whistling past the graveyard. K. Bye."

