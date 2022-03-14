William Hurts' six most memorable roles

The actor, who died today at age 71 from prostate cancer, had, during his Reagan-era peak, a glossy, golden-boy elegance, a patrician poise that he consistently subverted, both to his credit and his advantage. He effortlessly played characters whose looks had gotten them far, but only so far, and they desired to go further. Often, that impulse led them to shortcuts and crime, but Hurt's talent was his ability to articulate something more suggestive — a chilly dissatisfaction that made him one of the signature stars of the yuppified 1980s. His six best roles are a plunge into frigid water.