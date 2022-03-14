Read the tributes to the late Oscar winner, who died Sunday at the age of 71.

M. Night Shyamalan, Mark Ruffalo, and more stars remember William Hurt: 'A master of his acting craft'

Acclaimed actor William Hurt, known for his roles in Body Heat, Broadcast News, History of Violence, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, among others, died Sunday of natural causes at the age of 71, his son Will shared. Reactions from celebrities and Hurt's former costars and colleagues have since poured in, celebrating the Oscar winner's life and legacy.

M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Hurt in the 2004 horror thriller The Village, said it was a "privilege" to direct the late star in his remembrance.

George Takei said Hurt "broke the mold" with his performances.

Stephen King added that he "loved hitchhiking" on Hurt's "immense talent."

Mark Ruffalo lamented "another major loss to the acting community."

Hurt's Broadcast News costar Albert Books said he "will be greatly missed."

Barbara Crampton remembered the "intuitive" actor.

Matthew Modine recalled working alongside Hurt in the 2011 drama Too Big to Fail.

Topher Grace also remembered his "remarkable" Too Big to Fail costar.

Russell Crowe shared a memory from set of their 2010 adventure action film, Robin Hood.

Patton Oswalt paid tribute to the "brilliant" and "low-key hilarious" star.

Rebecca Front called Hurt "truly brilliant."

Antonio Banderas also paid homage to the "great actor."

Elijah Wood called Hurt a "legend."

The account for Marvel Studios paid homage to the star who appeared in countless MCU films, including The Incredible Hulk and Black Widow, among others.