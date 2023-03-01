Willem Dafoe still wants to play a version of the Joker: 'Talk to Warner Bros.'

When it comes to the world of superheroes, Willem Dafoe is famous for playing the Green Goblin in the Spider-Man movies. But the actor has revealed that he's still keen to embody another supervillain: the Joker. Or at least a version of him.

When Jimmy Fallon noted on Tuesday's Tonight Show that many people want Dafoe to portray Batman's archenemy, he jokingly responded, "Hasn't that been done?"

However, he added, "You know, talk to Warner Bros... I floated an idea a while ago, but it didn't quite happen, so..."

When asked to elaborate, Dafoe continued, "Listen, I didn't really float it to them. I just mentioned it in an interview and then it kind of went out on the internet. But I thought it would be cool for me to play an imposter — like slipstreaming his thing."

Willem Dafoe attends Focus Features' "Inside" New York Screening at Metrograph Willem Dafoe | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Last year, Dafoe did indeed float the idea of playing a version of the villain in some sort of follow-up to 2019's Joker.

"There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter," he told GQ. "So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn't the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it]. You're the first one."

The notion that Dafoe would make a good Joker has certainly sparked interest. A YouTube video depicting him as the villain has scored 3.2 million views.

Director Todd Phillips is currently at work on his sequel to Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, which stars Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Dafoe will next be seen playing an art thief in the thriller Inside, in theaters March 17.

Watch Fallon's interview with Dafoe below.

