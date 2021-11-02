All the while, the father who had the original vision now keeps largely out of sight, content to live out his dotage hanging out with Olympia at the local water park when he isn't trundling around on his golf cart. COVID kept Richard Williams, who turns 80 in February, away from set. (He did not participate in this story due to health issues.) Has he seen the movie? Even those closest to him can't say for certain. More than once, the sisters say, they've offered him a personal screener, but for all his enthusiastic promises to check it out and support his girls, he had yet to see the film and seems to have little interest in rehashing his life story. You'd think a man who spent years shaping his daughters' future behind a camera would be eager to see himself on the big screen. But clearly that was never the point. "The film is not really about winning a championship," says Venus. "It was about this process of making a person who could win in life."