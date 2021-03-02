Will Smith teases he might venture 'into the political arena' in the future

Mr. Smith might still be interested in going to Washington.

On Monday's episode of Pod Save America, superstar Will Smith told co-host Jon Favreau that he'd consider entering politics someday.

"I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena," he said.

Smith appeared on the political podcast to promote the Netflix series Amend: The Fight for America, which examines the drive for equal rights through the lens of the 14th Amendment.

Smith says he was searching for ways to help heal America following the murder of George Floyd when a friend educated him about the 14th Amendment.

"The 14th Amendment is essentially the center of what we think of when we think of ourselves as Americans," Smith told Favreau. "The 14th Amendment is like the all-inclusive amendment that makes clear that all Americans are equal under the law."

This revelation prompted Smith to produce and host the six-part docuseries in the hopes that education will help alleviate the dangers of racism in America.

"Ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem," Smith said. "Fortunately, ignorance is much more prevalent than blatant evil."

Smith told Favreau that he's wildly hopeful about the momentum that has built behind Black Lives Matter and equality for all.

"I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful. I believe in understanding between people. I believe in the possibility of harmony."

That said, he's not rushing to throw his hat into the presidential ring quite yet.

"For now, I'm gonna let that office get cleaned up a little bit."