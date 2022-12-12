Will Smith's sci-fi movies, ranked

12. After Earth (2013)

Will Smith has never been less convincing than when he played the father of his real-life son. In After Earth, Will and Jaden Smith are future space colonists who crash-land on an uninhabited Earth and fight fear-sensing monsters.

Nothing works about this movie, from co-writer/director M. Night Shayamalan's inert, cliche-riddled script to the cheap-looking CGI to poor Jaden's indecipherable "futuristic" accent. Worst of all, Will's immense star power is nowhere to be found, as he spends the movie listlessly barking platitudes like "fear is a choice," making for an all-around misfire.