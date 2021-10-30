Will Smith reveals he once 'considered suicide'

The actor embarks on a physical and mental transformation in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life.

Will Smith, long one of America's favorite entertainers, has revealed he once "considered suicide."

The King Richard star can be see addressing this struggle and others in the new trailer for his upcoming weight-loss YouTube docuseries, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life.

The project follows Smith as he sets out to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, but the actor admits the journey unlocked more than just a physical transformation in him.

"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, I was somewhere else," he says.

Will Smith attends 'Gemini Man' premiere on October 21, 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan of China. Will Smith | Credit: VCG via Getty

One scene in the trailer shows Smith seated at a table with his family, including his children Trey, Jaden, and Willow, as he confesses his past thoughts of self-harm to them.

"That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide," he says.

The trailer offers no other context for the statement, but it also features a scene of Smith wiping tears from his eyes and face while his children look on in concern. The docuseries will reveal more details when it premieres next month.

Smith, who's working on a memoir, also discusses how his larger-than-life movie-star persona was "designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world. To hide the coward."

Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life premieres Nov. 8 on on YouTube Originals. Watch the trailer for it above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.