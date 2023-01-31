Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to reunite for fourth Bad Boys movie

Shake ya tailfeather: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to reunite for a fourth Bad Boys movie, Sony confirmed.

Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to return for this new installment, which is still early in pre-production. No plot details have been shared yet, but Smith will produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman, while Lawrence will executive produce with James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.

Chris Bremner, who penned the script for the third film, is also back as writer. Both Smith and Lawrence shared the news in gleeful Instagram posts Tuesday.

Smith and Lawrence made their debut as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the first Bad Boys in 1995. The bombastic action flick centered on the two as they investigate a heroin heist at their station's headquarters. The box office hit led to two more sequels, 2003's Bad Boys II and 2020's Bad Boys for Life, with the first two films directed by Michael Bay.

BAD BOYS, Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, 1995, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in 'Bad Boys' | Credit: Everett Collection

The long-gestating project hit a few roadblocks after being announced in 2020, including writer and director shakeups. However, in the wake of Smith's infamous Oscars slap last year, Lawrence confirmed that the fourth iteration of the buddy cop comedy was still very much a go.

"We got one more at least," Lawrence told Ebony, adding of the franchise, "It was big. For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]."

