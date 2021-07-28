Watch Will Smith star as Richard Williams, father of tennis icons Venus and Serena.

Game, set, Oscar? Will Smith enters the awards race with first King Richard trailer

Could playing the father of two sports icons be what finally gets an acting icon his first Oscar?

Will Smith officially made his awards season arrival on Wednesday with the first trailer for King Richard. In the film from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, the two-time Oscar nominee stars as Richard Williams, a man so dedicated to turning his young daughters into professional tennis players that he made a 78-page plan for their careers before they were even born.

Spoiler alert: He succeeded, considering Venus and Serena Williams have gone on to become two of the greatest athletes of all-time, no matter the sport.

"I think you might just have the next Michael Jordan," Coach Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) tells Richard, who replies, "Oh, no, brother, man. I've got me the next two."

Executive produced by Venus and Serena alongside their sister Isha Price, King Richard also features Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott, and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as the future stars.

KING RICHARD Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

KING RICHARD Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

King Richard opens Nov. 19 in theaters and will be available to stream on HBO Max.