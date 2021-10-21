New music from Beyoncé never sounded so good. Queen Bey teased her brand-new song — a powerful ballad called "Be Alive" — during the newest trailer for King Richard, the upcoming Will Smith-led biopic chronicling Serena and Venus Williams' rise to tennis stardom and the father that championed them.

According to Smith, Beyoncé's collaboration came about after a screening of the film, where Smith tells EW the sisters inspired the singer — a superstar in her own right — to contribute a song.

"The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment," Smith says. "I was so happy when Beyoncé called."

Serena Williams couldn't contain her excitement sharing the trailer on social media Thursday morning and tweeting, "I'm SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard starring Will Smith and featuring the song 'Be Alive' by Beyonce."

The new tune, which was written to accompany the closing credits, is a powerful Beyoncé ballad that feels similar in sound to the songs on her last solo album, 2016's Lemonade.

"It feels so good to be alive, that's why I live my life with pride / Do you know how much we have pride / How hard we have to try?" the song asks, playing over a montage of emotional scenes that focus on Smith, who plays Venus and Serena's determined-but-tough father Richard Williams.

Executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams alongside their sister Isha Price, Smith stars in the film alongside Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott in the film, which features Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as the famous sisters.

King Richard opens Nov. 19 in theaters and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the new trailer featuring Beyoncé's song "Be Alive" above.

