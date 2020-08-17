Will Smith and Kevin Hart boarding Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are packing their bags.

The two stars are teaming up for a remake of John Hughes' 1987 classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which featured the memorable duo of Steve Martin and John Candy.

Hart confirmed Deadline's original report of the high-profile pairing on Instagram. "I've been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with," he wrote. "We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let's goooooo."

This continues a busy week of remakes for Smith and his Westbrook Studios, who are also behind a dramatic new version of Smith's star-making sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

And now we await word on whether Hart's BFF Dwayne Johnson is jealous of the new Bad Boy in Hart's life.