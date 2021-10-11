Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gunn first teased Warlock's arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2017, during an end-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 . It was then that Sovereign leader Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki, decked out in gold makeup) created the being she named "Adam," calling him "the next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby first introduced an early version of the character in the comics in the late 1960s, and over the years, Adam's role grew, until he became a key player in various Marvel plot lines. He's an idealized, godlike being with immense power, and it remains to be seen how he'll fit into the Guardians universe: Gunn has been tight-lipped about what to expect from the third Guardians movie, but familiar cast members Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are expected to return. (The Guardians will also return in a holiday special, which will premiere on Disney+ in December 2022.)