The actor went full Jackie Moon as he scrimmaged with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in his Semi-Pro uniform.

Will Ferrell surprises Golden State Warriors for warmups as they break five-game drought

The NBA Draft is three months away, but one prospect is already positioned for success: Will Ferrell.

The 54-year-old actor proved to be the Golden State Warriors' good luck charm at their March 8 game against the LA Clippers. After emailing coach Steve Kerr, Ferrell joined the team to warm up while clad in a Jackie Moon jersey from his 2008 film Semi-Pro.

With Ferrell's energy at Chase Center, the Warriors managed to bust their five-game losing streak in a 112-97 win.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson shared photos of his scrimmage with the comedian on Instagram. In 2018, the athlete repped the Semi-Pro Flint Tropics himself, dressing as Jackie Moon for Halloween. He went on to score 20 points in the game.

"When I had some dark days, I would put that movie on and it would make me smile. I'm very thankful for that film," Thompson told ESPN. "That was so cool, dreams do come true."

Ferrell also partook in two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry's pregame routine, kicking Curry a basketball that he used to shoot a 3-pointer. Curry ended up scoring 15 points, with Thompson leading the team at 20.

"I think we fed off the energy," Curry told ESPN. "I was actually surprised, his form, he actually had some good rotation on the ball and endless energy. I don't know how."

The SNL alum wasn't all jokes on the court. He landed a half-court shot on his second try, throwing up some peace signs in celebration.

"I make those in my sleep," Ferrell joked to The Associated Press. "I'm under contract, so this is the very first tryout with the team. Let's see what happens."

