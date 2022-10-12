Will Ferrell is Ryan Reynolds' Ghost of Christmas Present in Spirited teaser
The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Will Ferrell's Buddy said it best in Elf, and the star's acting on that declaration by returning for more big screen holiday hilarity.
The upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy Spirited stars Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds and puts a new spin on the classic Dickens tale of A Christmas Carol. But this time Scrooge, a.k.a. Reynolds' Clint Briggs, isn't the one examining his own past, present, and future, it'll be Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present.
In the teaser we see the two engage in some jolly tap dancing before heading out on a journey through time, visiting three ghosts. They whip through Times Square in a magical white orb and break out into extravagant song and dance, as one does during the holidays.
Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock also star. The soundtrack features new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the composing team behind La La Land.
This marks Ferrell's first holiday movie since 2017's Daddy's Home 2, but his turn as the endearingly immature Buddy in Elf remains a classic Christmas character. Charlize Theron recently told Harper's Bazaar that Elf is a "f---ing perfect" movie.
Just like a good candy cane, Spirited promises to be a little sweet and a little spicy.
Spirited will premiere in theaters on Nov. 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18. Watch the teaser above.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments