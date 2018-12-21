Ranking Will Ferrell's film comedic pairings

Dynamic duos (and a trio or two)
Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures
Honorable mention: Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson and/or Ben Stiller
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
15. Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman in Bewitched (2005)
Melissa Moseley/Columbia Pictures
14. Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson in Semi-Pro (2008)
Frank Masi/New Line
13. Will Ferrell and Robert Duvall in Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Suzanne Hanover/Universal
12. Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis in The Campaign (2012)
Patti Peret/Warner Bros.
11. Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart in Get Hard (2015)
Patti Peret/Warner Bros.
10. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in Daddy's Home (2015)
Patti Peret/Paramount Pictures
9. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in Daddy's Home 2 (2017)
Claire Folger/Paramount Pictures
8. Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon in Superstar (1999)
Everett Collection
7. Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson, and Vince Vaughn in Old School (2003)
Richard Foreman/Dreamworks
6. Will Ferrell and Jon Heder in Blades of Glory (2007)
Suzanne Hanover/Paramount
5. Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in The House (2017)
4. Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan in A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
Everett Collection
3. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in The Other Guys (2010)
Macall Polay/Sony
2. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Suzanne Hanover/Columbia Pictures
1. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers (2008)
GEMMA LA MANA/Columbia Pictures
1 of 17
Advertisement