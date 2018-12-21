Ranking Will Ferrell's film comedic pairings

In the 20 years since Will Ferrell headlined his first movie (A Night at the Roxbury), he has teamed up with Oscar winners, action stars, and the biggest names in comedy. Now, with the Dec. 25 release of Holmes & Watson, the Saturday Night Live alum is returning to one of his most successful partnerships, and the onscreen reunion of Ferrell and John C. Reilly made it the perfect time to rank Ferrell’s film pairings. To set the rules ahead of time, don’t expect to see Anchorman or Elf on the list, since we only considered projects that weren’t solely built around Ferrell.