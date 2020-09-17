Will COVID kill the Event Movie?

The old reality, pre-Covid, was that jumbo-budgeted, F/X-packed spectacles have been running the business for the past 40 years. And as streamers have started eating up the entertainment industry, Event Movies have become the last great hope for theatrical releases, the only lure powerful enough to pull audiences away from their 50-inch flat screens and into theaters. But now, with theaters operating at 25 to 50 percent capacity — when operating at all — that business model seems as dead as Tony Stark at the end of the last Avengers film (you know, the one that cost $356 million and grossed $2.8 billion). The rule of thumb for Event Movie success is they need to earn three times their production budgets to turn a profit (since studios spend as much on marketing those sorts of films as they do on making them, and they share ticket revenue with exhibitors). And right now, not even Tom Cruise in a SpaceX orbiter (let alone John David Washington in a Christopher Nolan time-bending thriller) is capable of grossing numbers like that.