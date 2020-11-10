Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan's romance sputters in Wild Mountain Thyme trailer

Have you ever wanted to escape to the lush midlands of Ireland, away from the noise of the city? Or better yet, have you ever wanted to hear Christopher Walken do an Irish accent?

You'll witness all of that in the stirring trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme, which stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as would-be lovers whose romance faces obstacles like Jon Hamm's suave character, family drama, and a donkey.

From Oscar-winning Moonstruck writer John Patrick Shanley, the drama tells the story of headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), who has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony's (Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic and romantic tale.

The film is based on Shanley's own 2014 play Outside Mullingar, which received a Tony nod for Best Play and starred Debra Messing in her Broadway debut as Rosemary. In 1988, Shanley won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the critically acclaimed Moonstruck, starring Cher and Nicolas Cage.

Wild Mountain Thyme also features Dearbhla Molloy, Danielle Ryan, and Barry McGovern. The film debuts in theaters and on demand Dec. 11.

