Ranking how effective the stars of Widows would be in an actual heist

placeholder
Derek Lawrence
November 15, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST
<p>When pulling off a robbery, would you rather have Liam Neeson&#8217;s very particular set of skills or Michelle Rodriguez behind the wheel? That&#8217;s the question that I couldn&#8217;t stop thinking about while watching <em>Widows </em>(out Friday), the new star-filled heist movie from Oscar winning director Steve McQueen. And there really was only one way to settle this hypothetical &mdash; by ranking the cast, which also includes Viola Davis and Colin Farrell, by how useful they&#8217;d be in an actual heist. So crack open our rankings and see which star is the ideal thief.</p>
pinterest
Widows

When pulling off a robbery, would you rather have Liam Neeson’s very particular set of skills or Michelle Rodriguez behind the wheel? That’s the question that I couldn’t stop thinking about while watching Widows (out Friday), the new star-filled heist movie from Oscar winning director Steve McQueen. And there really was only one way to settle this hypothetical — by ranking the cast, which also includes Viola Davis and Colin Farrell, by how useful they’d be in an actual heist. So crack open our rankings and see which star is the ideal thief.

Courtesy of TIFF
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> He was the consigiliere to the legendary Corleone mafia family.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> All due respect to Don Corleone, but an 87-year-old wouldn&#8217;t be at the top of the list when building a crew.</p>
pinterest
12. Robert Duvall (Tom Mulligan)

Credentials: He was the consigiliere to the legendary Corleone mafia family. 

Verdict: All due respect to Don Corleone, but an 87-year-old wouldn’t be at the top of the list when building a crew.

Twentieth Century Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> The 28-year-old Australian actress is still on the rise, so she doesn&#8217;t have as many experiences to pull from, but she was a doctor in <em>Everest</em> (always good in case someone gets wounded during the job) and she was the girlfriend of an arms dealer in <em>The Night Manager</em>.</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> Not quite ready for the big-time, and standing at well over 6 feet tall, she&#8217;d be very memorable for eye witnesses.</p>
pinterest
11. Elizabeth Debicki (Alice)

Credentials: The 28-year-old Australian actress is still on the rise, so she doesn’t have as many experiences to pull from, but she was a doctor in Everest (always good in case someone gets wounded during the job) and she was the girlfriend of an arms dealer in The Night Manager.

Verdict: Not quite ready for the big-time, and standing at well over 6 feet tall, she’d be very memorable for eye witnesses.

Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:&nbsp;</strong>In what will be a recurring theme here, Henry has played a cop (<em>White Boy Rick</em>), so he has some insight to the other side of the law (though not as much as his multiple cop movie costars). And Paper Boi has a bit of experience in a life of crime, but selling some weed and owning a gun is a long way from pulling off a heist.</p> <p><strong>Verdict: </strong>His lone attempt at a robbery ended with him dead in <em>Hotel Artemis</em>, which usually isn&#8217;t part of the plan.</p>
pinterest
10. Brian Tyree Henry (Jamal Manning)

Credentials: In what will be a recurring theme here, Henry has played a cop (White Boy Rick), so he has some insight to the other side of the law (though not as much as his multiple cop movie costars). And Paper Boi has a bit of experience in a life of crime, but selling some weed and owning a gun is a long way from pulling off a heist.

Verdict: His lone attempt at a robbery ended with him dead in Hotel Artemis, which usually isn’t part of the plan.

Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> Have you seen those <em>Widows</em> biceps?!</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> Erivo needs a bit more of a track record before rising up the list. Although, her singing ability could be a nice distraction.</p>
pinterest
9. Cynthia Erivo (Belle)

Credentials: Have you seen those Widows biceps?!

Verdict: Erivo needs a bit more of a track record before rising up the list. Although, her singing ability could be a nice distraction.

Merrick Morton/Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> She was the tough matriarch of the Cody crime family in the&nbsp;<em>Animal Kingdom </em>film.</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> Being able to oversee the job is valuable, but even more valuable are multi-skilled soldiers.</p>
pinterest
8. Jacki Weaver (Agnieska)

Credentials: She was the tough matriarch of the Cody crime family in the Animal Kingdom film.

Verdict: Being able to oversee the job is valuable, but even more valuable are multi-skilled soldiers.

Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> He has more than enough experience as a troubled cop (<em>S.W.A.T.</em>, <em>Miami Vice</em>, <em>True Detective</em>), but his most relevant talents might have been picked up as Bullseye in <em>Daredevil</em>.</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> He&#8217;s kind of an one-trick pony &mdash; and a horrible boss.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
7. Colin Farrell (Jack Mulligan)

Credentials: He has more than enough experience as a troubled cop (S.W.A.T., Miami Vice, True Detective), but his most relevant talents might have been picked up as Bullseye in Daredevil.

Verdict: He’s kind of an one-trick pony — and a horrible boss. 

Twentieth Century Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> She&#8217;s taken out superheroes in <em>Infinity War</em>, seen how to frame someone up-close in <em>Gone Girl</em>, and was a sinner in <em>The Sinner</em>.</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> Her case to be on the team is almost as bulletproof as the vest that she wore on <em>The Leftovers</em>.</p>
pinterest
6. Carrie Coon (Amanda)

Credentials: She’s taken out superheroes in Infinity War, seen how to frame someone up-close in Gone Girl, and was a sinner in The Sinner.

Verdict: Her case to be on the team is almost as bulletproof as the vest that she wore on The Leftovers.

Merrick Morton/Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> Besides having a &#8220;very particular set of skills&#8221;? The man has proven to <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/17/liam-neeson-hard-powder-modes-of-transportation/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">kick ass on a plane, train, and snowplow</a>. And that doesn&#8217;t even include his work in Europe, the wars in the stars, and Gotham.</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> As impressive as that set of skills is, they&#8217;re kind of narrow. Clearly he can beat up people &mdash; and wolves &mdash; but what else is he bringing to the table? Like, can he even drive? It&#8217;s a necessary question considering he always seems to be a passenger.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
5. Liam Neeson (Harry)

Credentials: Besides having a “very particular set of skills”? The man has proven to kick ass on a plane, train, and snowplow. And that doesn’t even include his work in Europe, the wars in the stars, and Gotham.

Verdict: As impressive as that set of skills is, they’re kind of narrow. Clearly he can beat up people — and wolves — but what else is he bringing to the table? Like, can he even drive? It’s a necessary question considering he always seems to be a passenger.  

Twentieth Century Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong>&nbsp;She&#8217;s been a detective in<em> Disturbia</em>, granted Danny Ocean his release in <em>Ocean&#8217;s Eleven </em>(she must have been in on it), and put together the <em>Suicide Squad</em>. Also, she&#8217;s one award short of the EGOT, so if the target is a Grammy award then she&#8217;ll have plenty of extra motivation. And as the star of <em>Fences</em>, she will surely know where to unload the goods.</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong>&nbsp;She knows how to get away with murder, so she should need no help getting away with a robbery.</p>
pinterest
4. Viola Davis (Veronica)

Credentials: She’s been a detective in Disturbia, granted Danny Ocean his release in Ocean’s Eleven (she must have been in on it), and put together the Suicide Squad. Also, she’s one award short of the EGOT, so if the target is a Grammy award then she’ll have plenty of extra motivation. And as the star of Fences, she will surely know where to unload the goods.

Verdict: She knows how to get away with murder, so she should need no help getting away with a robbery.

Merrick Morton/Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> His criminal history is impressive, between <em>The Accountant</em>, <em>Baby Driver</em>, and <em>The Wolf of Wall Street</em>, not to mention his experience on the other side of the law on <em>Mob City</em> and <em>The Walking Dead</em>. And let&#8217;s not overlook surviving two seasons of a zombie apocalypse, especially considering you never know what you could encounter on a job.</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> If you get a chance to have The Punisher in your crew, you take it.</p>
pinterest
3. Jon Bernthal (Florek)

Credentials: His criminal history is impressive, between The Accountant, Baby Driver, and The Wolf of Wall Street, not to mention his experience on the other side of the law on Mob City and The Walking Dead. And let’s not overlook surviving two seasons of a zombie apocalypse, especially considering you never know what you could encounter on a job.

Verdict: If you get a chance to have The Punisher in your crew, you take it.

Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> He&#8217;s survived the Mexican cartel (<em>Sicario</em>), extreme cardio (<em>Black Mirror</em>), betraying his superhero best friend (<em>Black Panther</em>), and visiting his girlfriend&#8217;s murderous family (<em>Get Out</em>).</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> The man can get out of anything!</p>
pinterest
2. Daniel Kaluuya (Jatemme Manning)

Credentials: He’s survived the Mexican cartel (Sicario), extreme cardio (Black Mirror), betraying his superhero best friend (Black Panther), and visiting his girlfriend’s murderous family (Get Out).

Verdict: The man can get out of anything!

Fox
<p><strong>Credentials:</strong> She can fight (<em>Girlfight</em>), play cop (<em>S.W.A.T.</em>), lead a revolution (<em>Machete</em>), drive fast and furiously, steal DVD players, succesfully fake her death, survive falling off a tank during a highspeed chase, fly a car, and bring people back to life by regaining her memory (six <em>Fast &amp; Furious</em> movies).&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Verdict:</strong> She&#8217;s the total package.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
1. Michelle Rodriguez (Linda)

Credentials: She can fight (Girlfight), play cop (S.W.A.T.), lead a revolution (Machete), drive fast and furiously, steal DVD players, succesfully fake her death, survive falling off a tank during a highspeed chase, fly a car, and bring people back to life by regaining her memory (six Fast & Furious movies). 

Verdict: She’s the total package. 

Suzanne Tenner/Fox
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 13 Courtesy of TIFF

Widows

When pulling off a robbery, would you rather have Liam Neeson’s very particular set of skills or Michelle Rodriguez behind the wheel? That’s the question that I couldn’t stop thinking about while watching Widows (out Friday), the new star-filled heist movie from Oscar winning director Steve McQueen. And there really was only one way to settle this hypothetical — by ranking the cast, which also includes Viola Davis and Colin Farrell, by how useful they’d be in an actual heist. So crack open our rankings and see which star is the ideal thief.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Twentieth Century Fox

12. Robert Duvall (Tom Mulligan)

Credentials: He was the consigiliere to the legendary Corleone mafia family. 

Verdict: All due respect to Don Corleone, but an 87-year-old wouldn’t be at the top of the list when building a crew.

3 of 13 Fox

11. Elizabeth Debicki (Alice)

Credentials: The 28-year-old Australian actress is still on the rise, so she doesn’t have as many experiences to pull from, but she was a doctor in Everest (always good in case someone gets wounded during the job) and she was the girlfriend of an arms dealer in The Night Manager.

Verdict: Not quite ready for the big-time, and standing at well over 6 feet tall, she’d be very memorable for eye witnesses.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Fox

10. Brian Tyree Henry (Jamal Manning)

Credentials: In what will be a recurring theme here, Henry has played a cop (White Boy Rick), so he has some insight to the other side of the law (though not as much as his multiple cop movie costars). And Paper Boi has a bit of experience in a life of crime, but selling some weed and owning a gun is a long way from pulling off a heist.

Verdict: His lone attempt at a robbery ended with him dead in Hotel Artemis, which usually isn’t part of the plan.

Advertisement
5 of 13 Merrick Morton/Fox

9. Cynthia Erivo (Belle)

Credentials: Have you seen those Widows biceps?!

Verdict: Erivo needs a bit more of a track record before rising up the list. Although, her singing ability could be a nice distraction.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Fox

8. Jacki Weaver (Agnieska)

Credentials: She was the tough matriarch of the Cody crime family in the Animal Kingdom film.

Verdict: Being able to oversee the job is valuable, but even more valuable are multi-skilled soldiers.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Twentieth Century Fox

7. Colin Farrell (Jack Mulligan)

Credentials: He has more than enough experience as a troubled cop (S.W.A.T., Miami Vice, True Detective), but his most relevant talents might have been picked up as Bullseye in Daredevil.

Verdict: He’s kind of an one-trick pony — and a horrible boss. 

Advertisement
8 of 13 Merrick Morton/Fox

6. Carrie Coon (Amanda)

Credentials: She’s taken out superheroes in Infinity War, seen how to frame someone up-close in Gone Girl, and was a sinner in The Sinner.

Verdict: Her case to be on the team is almost as bulletproof as the vest that she wore on The Leftovers.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Twentieth Century Fox

5. Liam Neeson (Harry)

Credentials: Besides having a “very particular set of skills”? The man has proven to kick ass on a plane, train, and snowplow. And that doesn’t even include his work in Europe, the wars in the stars, and Gotham.

Verdict: As impressive as that set of skills is, they’re kind of narrow. Clearly he can beat up people — and wolves — but what else is he bringing to the table? Like, can he even drive? It’s a necessary question considering he always seems to be a passenger.  

Advertisement
10 of 13 Merrick Morton/Fox

4. Viola Davis (Veronica)

Credentials: She’s been a detective in Disturbia, granted Danny Ocean his release in Ocean’s Eleven (she must have been in on it), and put together the Suicide Squad. Also, she’s one award short of the EGOT, so if the target is a Grammy award then she’ll have plenty of extra motivation. And as the star of Fences, she will surely know where to unload the goods.

Verdict: She knows how to get away with murder, so she should need no help getting away with a robbery.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Fox

3. Jon Bernthal (Florek)

Credentials: His criminal history is impressive, between The Accountant, Baby Driver, and The Wolf of Wall Street, not to mention his experience on the other side of the law on Mob City and The Walking Dead. And let’s not overlook surviving two seasons of a zombie apocalypse, especially considering you never know what you could encounter on a job.

Verdict: If you get a chance to have The Punisher in your crew, you take it.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Fox

2. Daniel Kaluuya (Jatemme Manning)

Credentials: He’s survived the Mexican cartel (Sicario), extreme cardio (Black Mirror), betraying his superhero best friend (Black Panther), and visiting his girlfriend’s murderous family (Get Out).

Verdict: The man can get out of anything!

Advertisement
13 of 13 Suzanne Tenner/Fox

1. Michelle Rodriguez (Linda)

Credentials: She can fight (Girlfight), play cop (S.W.A.T.), lead a revolution (Machete), drive fast and furiously, steal DVD players, succesfully fake her death, survive falling off a tank during a highspeed chase, fly a car, and bring people back to life by regaining her memory (six Fast & Furious movies). 

Verdict: She’s the total package. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now