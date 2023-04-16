"What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?"

The director shared a glimpse of Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, on social media this weekend.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?" Chu captioned the photos.

The images are dark, punctuated only by the green of Elphaba's skin and the pink of Glinda's gown.

The movie, which will be broken up into two parts, is currently in production. The first half is scheduled for a theatrical release date of Nov. 27, 2024.

"As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu explained last year. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years."

In turn, "We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!" Chu said. "With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and its director, Jon M. Chu

Starring Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, Wicked premiered on Broadway in 2003. Based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel of the same name and with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the story traces the witches' paths from students at Shiz University to Elphaba becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

Chu's adaptation also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madam Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The cast includes Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Aaron Teoh, and Colin Michael.

