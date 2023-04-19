Kristin Chenoweth gave Ariana Grande key advice on playing Glinda in Wicked

When Ariana Grande first saw Kristin Chenoweth play Glinda in Wicked, it changed her life for good. And it still is.

Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Grande will portray Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, currently in production — and she got some advice from the original good witch herself.

"She was really nervous," Chenoweth told Kelly Clarkson while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "She said, 'I wanna pay homage to you, but I'm scared. I want to make you proud.' I go, 'Well, you've already made me proud, so it doesn't matter. You've check done that.'"

Starring Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Chenoweth as Glinda, Wicked premiered on Broadway in 2003. Based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel of the same name and with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the story traces the witches' paths from students at Shiz University to Elphaba becoming the Wicked Witch of the West. The show went on to win ten Tony Awards in 2004, including Best Musical.

"What I want to encourage you to do Ariana is to make Glinda your Glinda," she continued. "Sure, you can tip your hat at me if you want. but really I just want you to do you."

Chenoweth got choked up discussing the casting and her longtime relationship with Grande. "I've known her since she was 10," she said. "And now I've seen the full circle. She called me, she said, 'I got it.' We sounded like two dolphins talking. I can't wait to see her do it."

From the first day that Grande's casting was announced, Chenoweth has been her cheerleader. "I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud," she wrote in an Instagram post. "From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!!"

Chenoweth also shared a picture of her and Grande after a performance of Wicked.

The film adaptation is being split into two parts with the first half scheduled for a theatrical release date of Nov. 27, 2024.

