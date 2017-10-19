The 10 wicked best Boston movies

Ben Affleck may be Batman and an Oscar-winning filmmaker, but in 2007, when he made his directorial debut, both of those future accomplishments would have been hard to picture. Ten years after scoring fame and an Oscar for Good Will Hunting, the actor was better known for who he was dating and big-budget failures like Daredevil. That changed with Gone Baby Gone, which starred his brother Casey Affleck as a P.I. looking into the disappearance of a young girl. Full of twists and dynamite performances from Affleck, Ed Harris, and Amy Ryan, Gone didn't get the box office returns and awards love that the director's later films would, despite being arguably as good.