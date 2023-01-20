Grande is currently filming a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked while sporting blonde hair: "Wanted to sing you a little something."

Watch Wicked star Ariana Grande sing haunting rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'

Ariana Grande just gave the world a wicked rendition of a Judy Garland classic.

The 29-year-old pop star and actress shared a TikTok video of herself singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," Garland's iconic Wizard of Oz tune, seemingly while on a break from production of her upcoming Oz-centric movie musical Wicked.

"Wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not 'Ozian' at the moment :)," Grande wrote in the clip's caption. "Keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love."

The video — which had two million likes at the time of publishing — sees Grande sitting at a table with a large blanket covering her head as she softly sings the "Rainbow" lyrics a cappella.

In this image released on May 27, Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ, Judy Garland, 1939 Ariana Grande sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' while filming 'Wicked.' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Glimpses of Grande's blonde hair — which is thought to be part of her transformation into her Wicked movie character — can be seen from under the blanket covering her body.

Grande was previously announced as one of the leads in director Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical alongside Oscar-nominated performer Cynthia Erivo. Grande will portray Glinda (who also appeared in the Wizard of Oz), while Erivo will star as Elphaba in a tale of how she became the Wicked Witch of the West.

Grande has shared numerous photos of her and Erivo rehearsing for the film at a dance studio, while they eventually traveled to the United Kingdom to begin production in December.

Wicked will be split into two parts, with the first film releasing on Dec. 25, 2024, and the following movie premiering in 2025.

