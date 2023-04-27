Wicked defies gravity with surprise footage reveal at CinemaCon

Something Wicked this way comes... to CinemaCon.

Universal's big presentation at the Las Vegas convention ended with a surprise tease of Wicked, the upcoming two-part movie musical starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

"They are born to play these roles," said Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley on the CinemaCon stage. "They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."

https://twitter.com/jonmchu/status/1647637727301496832/photo/1 You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹 @WickedMovie @UniversalPics Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in 'Wicked' | Credit: Universal Studios

The reveal came with some roughly edited footage, which comes a week after director Jon M. Chu revealed the first-look photos at his two stars in character.

The footage contained glimpses at most of the major players, and opened with a bigger look at a white haired Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. She tells Elphaba, "try again, eyes shut, and picture it" as she tries to teach Elphaba how to harness her powers.

Not only did attendees get a glimpse at the cast (and hear some incredible vocals from Erivo and Frande), but they were also introduced to the vast world of Emerald City with Chu noting the movie did not include CGI or blue screen and that it's "a fully immersive experience." He says, "Emerald City is a world that can only be realized on film."

"This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces. And using a classic story you all know, the Wizard of Oz," he continues, "and at the end of the day, it's actually not about those things. It's about change and [how] it's necessary for things to get better."

Wicked, Part 1 will debut in theaters Nov. 27, 2024, with Part 2 coming Dec. 25, 2025.

Additional reporting by Lauren Huff.

