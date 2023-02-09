Why Pam Grier turned down a cameo in Amsterdam

"It's not a consolation prize. I want it thought through," Grier says of her passing on Amsterdam after another project with David O. Russell fell through.

Pam Grier is very selective about her projects.

So when writer-director David O. Russell offered to create a part for her in Amsterdam after another collaboration fell through, she wasn't interested. "He said, 'I'll write something for you in Amsterdam. I'll give you the best dialogue,'" she tells EW. "I said, 'Nope. I don't want just screen time. It's not a consolation prize. I want it thought through. I want it to have a purpose and a place.'"

Grier was originally slated to work with Russell on a project with Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, and Julianne Moore. She was supposed to portray De Niro's first wife and mother to his two sons, and Grier's own work with horses and her therapeutic riding program on her New Mexico ranch were going to be incorporated into her character's backstory.

Pam Grier, David O. Russell Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

But Grier says the project imploded because it was going to be produced by the Weinstein Company shortly before the allegations against Harvey Weinstein broke.

Still, she's hoping for a return to the project or something tailored for her, rather than what was being offered. "I don't want to get lost in a group of A-listers," she explains. "I don't even want to hear that word. It's demeaning when you call people A-listers — sets are classrooms, these are artisans."

Grier says Russell completely understood and they're eager to work together at some point, maybe even on that original project since she wants to re-team with De Niro after working with him on Jackie Brown.