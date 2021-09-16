Why Nicolas Cage refuses to see one of his upcoming films

Nicolas Cage fans (and really, isn't that all of us?) are very much looking forward to the 2022 release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which the Oscar winner plays a heightened version of himself. One person who won't be watching director Tom Gormican's movie, however? Cage himself, as he told EW during a phone chat earlier this week.

"Let me just say that, in... Massive Talent, I am delivering Tom Gormican's version of so-called 'Nick Cage,' which is a very neurotic, high-anxiety version of Nic Cage, which he kept pushing me to go towards," says Cage. "I'm going to go on record that I will personally not participate in the viewing of the movie because it's just too much of a head trip for me."

Nicolas Cage Nicolas Cage | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

To be clear, Cage has no problem with other people seeing the film.

"I am told it's a good movie, and I am told people really enjoy the ride, and I know the studio is very high on it," the actor says of the film, which is being released by Lionsgate. "I made it for the audience. I'm hopeful they get some kicks out of it."

Ahead of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage lovers can see the actor in the new action flick Prisoners of the Ghostland, which hits theaters and VOD on Sept. 17.