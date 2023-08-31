"Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me," Paltrow said.

Gwyneth Paltrow gives very Gwyneth Paltrow reason for not doing more Marvel movies: 'I'm just sitting here'

Gwyneth Paltrow just wants to sit down in peace.

After opening herself up to the inevitable Marvel-centric question during an Instagram Q&A, the Oscar-winning actress addressed why she hasn't reprised the role of Iron Man's Pepper Potts, the titular character's love interest, since Avengers: Endgame.

"I'm asking this every time answer the question why did you stop with marvel and do you miss rdj" one fan wrote in, referencing her costar, Robert Downey, Jr.

"We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died," Paltrow responded, bluntly. "And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don't know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I'm just sitting here."

Though she starred in several Marvel films throughout her career — including several Iron Man installments, beginning in 2008 — Paltrow's relationship with the superhero universe has taken on a life of its own.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. in 'Iron Man 2' Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. in 'Iron Man 2' | Credit: Everett Collection

The 50-year-old once revealed that she was unaware she'd filmed scenes for director Jon Watts' 2017 blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming, and, two years later, admitted that she still hadn't seen the film.

Paltrow also addressed a supposed feud with fellow Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson on an April episode of her Goop podcast.

"You were so nice to me on that movie," Johansson told Paltrow. "I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could've been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I'd never done anything like that before."

