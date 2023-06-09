"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That's what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences."

Amy Schumer wasn't feeling life in plastic while developing a previous version of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie.

Before Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and writer-director Greta Gerwig were involved with the blockbuster take on the iconic line of Mattel dolls, Schumer was attached to lead the project when writer Hilary Winston's script was in development at Sony. Schumer reportedly worked on sprucing up the script to her liking before dropping out in 2017, and the project moved to Warner Bros., with Gerwig and her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach, writing a new screenplay.

"They said I was too thin," Schumer joked when asked about the OG idea on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I can't wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That's what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there's a new team behind it and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie."

When Cohen asked Schumer if the first iteration "didn't feel feminist and cool" when she was involved, the Inside Amy Schumer and Trainwreck star responded with a simple, "Yeah."

Amy Schumer; Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' Amy Schumer; Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Getty; Warner Bros.

Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that an incident involving a Jell-O shoe led to her exit.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she told the outlet, confirming that she wanted the character to be an "inventor," but that the studio wanted her invention to be a shoe made out of the sweet treat. "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.'"

EW has reached out to Sony and Warner Bros. for comment.

Barbie is in theaters July 21. Watch Schumer discuss dropping out of the original movie above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.

Related content: