All the Way to the Top: Why a trilogy of 1970s paranoid thrillers still resonates 50 years later

"One of the things in The Parallax View that I think really, really resonates today is this questioning of symbols of patriotism," says Elizabeth Pauker, who supervised the film's recent re-release by the Criterion Collection. "Pakula was pretty explicit that we have to keep in mind, 'It's not the symbol itself, it's the meaning behind these symbols, and beware of people that use them falsely, beware of people who do not have the intent that comes behind them.' That is very much a part of our current political moment: a lot of people appropriating the use of patriotic American symbols as a defense of their politics, regardless of whether their politics match up with what that symbol represents."