Whoopi Goldberg reveals why she wants Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Keke Palmer to star in Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg wants a holy trinity of vocal powerhouses to join her in Sister Act 3.

With a script for the long-awaited, Tyler Perry–produced musical sequel set to arrive "by the end of this month," the Oscar-winning actress is one step closer to reprising her role as Sister Mary Clarence, a former nightclub singer who goes undercover as a nun. Now, she has an idea for which stars she should take to church alongside her.

"Hopefully we'll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later," the View moderator told Charlamagne the God on Thursday's episode of his Comedy Central talk series Hell of a Week. "I'm going to ask for Keke [Palmer] to come in. I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name?… Nicki [Minaj]! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

Palmer fueled casting rumors when she shared a fan-made poster for Sister Act 3, which touted her among a dream cast that also included Bette Midler.

"God bless y'all for this manifestation over my life. [Disney], this is what they asked for I'm just here to relay," the Nope and Hustlers actress tweeted next to the image.

Though Midler and Palmer have not officially been confirmed for the production, Goldberg did tell her Sister Act series costar Kathy Najimy that she credits interest in the actress' recent Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2 for helping push Sister Act 3 into existence.

"It took a little while, but it's happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back," Goldberg told Najimy last week on The View. "They finally said, 'We might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.'"

Perry appeared on The View in September noting that he "loved the idea" for Sister Act 3, "but the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he hoped it would for such a beloved series.

"We've got a good script — we're off to a great start," he said. "We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going."

Jenifer Lewis, who also co-starred with Najimy and Goldberg in the Sister Act films, also appeared on The View to communicate interest in another film.

"You know we're still going to do that movie," Goldberg told her on the show. "I do everything I can to work with her, because she's fun."

Disney first announced Sister Act 3 back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+. The first film grossed $231.6 million at the worldwide box office in 1992, with its 1993 sequel — featuring iconic singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill in a supporting role — pulling in $125 million in worldwide ticket sales.

