Whoopi Goldberg's The View cohosts want to play nuns in Sister Act 3: 'I've been pitching this'

Whoopi Goldberg's TV convent of talk show gal pals could soon translate to film when Sister Act 3 blesses our screens.

The Oscar-winning Ghost actress has publicly lobbied for numerous stars to join the long-gestating Disney+ threequel to her hit comedies Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. On Tuesday's episode of The View, her cohosts turned the tables and suggested that they join the production as well.

"You still going to come and do Sister Act?" the 67-year-old asked guest Jimmy Fallon, who confirmed that he'll "do a cameo" in the Tyler Perry-produced movie. Joy Behar chimed in, suggesting that "we could be nuns, also," with regards to herself, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"I've been pitching this," Griffin said, to which Goldberg replied, "Yeah, we could!"

Fallon then theorized about the ladies performing on his musical competition series That's My Jam, though Hostin said that "you have to be able to sing really well" to be part of that project as well as the Sister Act series.

Disney first announced Sister Act 3 was in development for its subscription streaming service in 2020. Since then, Goldberg has extended invitations to series stars Jenifer Lewis, Maggie Smith, and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles in the third film, while she's also dream-casted the likes of Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Nicki Minaj.

"I loved the idea of us making this happen, but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like [it] to. We've got a good script, we're off to a great start, we're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going," Perry said on The View in September 2022. Goldberg added: "They were sort of lukewarm for the longest time, they said nobody wanted to see it, and then Tyler went in and said, 'I want to see it.'"

