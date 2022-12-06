Goldberg and Sunny Hostin discussed her will after The View panel got into a spirited discussion about Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde.

Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'

Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life.

During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.

"It sounds macabre, but I was speaking to Whoopi, and I was saying that she's such a famous person that when she passes away, people are going to make films," View cohost Sunny Hostin said, to which the 67-year-old replied: "Actually they're not. They're not going to make films, because in my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it.' Try it."

The View Whoopi Goldberg reveals that her will prohibits unauthorized biopics about her life. | Credit: ABC

Though she doesn't foresee a film following her own life, the Color Purple and Ghost performer recently produced an Oscar-buzzed film about the life of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler). Goldberg also co-stars in the production as Alma Carthan, Emmett's grandmother.

Director Chinonye Chukwu previously said that the Till family gave the project their blessing, and that she made the film with the intention to "not just show the inherent sadness and pain" of the story about the murdered teenager, but also highlight the "joy and love that is really at the root of the narrative."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: