"You know we're still going to do that movie," Goldberg told her original Sister Act costar Jenifer Lewis on Tuesday's episode of The View. "I do everything I can to work with her, because she's fun."

Lewis, who appeared on the program to promote her new book, Walking in My Joy: In These Streets, told the Oscar-winning actress that she's "so ready" to film the movie, and also recalled teaching Goldberg how to sing on the set of the first film back in 1992.

SISTER ACT Whoopi Goldberg and Jenifer Lewis in 'Sister Act.' | Credit: Everett Collection

"I told Whoopi, 'Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us, and you just get a hairbrush, and pretend that we're 15 years old singing with Gladys Knight & the Pips,' and Whoopi did it," Lewis remembered. "She sang that little booty off."

Disney officially announced that Sister Act 3 was in development with Goldberg back in 2020, intending to release the project on its Disney+ streaming service. Since then, there have been no major developments on the movie.

"I've been trying to do this for six years. I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth," the 66-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in July, stressing again that the movie will happen. "You're never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn't come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit but I'm very hopeful people will be happy."

Goldberg portrayed the beloved character Deloris Van Cartier in two prior Sister Act films, with the story revolving around a nightclub singer who goes into witness protection as a nun named Sister Mary Clarence. Lewis played one of her fellow lounge act singers.

"The story is just so out there, and I thought, 'I could do this; I could have a really great time with this.' But it was originally [conceived] for Bette Midler. So it was written for somebody who could sing," Goldberg told EW in a 2017 interview for the first film's 25-year anniversary. "So the only thing I said was, 'You know that that's not really what I do, so [Deloris] can't be a great singer. She has to be, like, a one-hit wonder.' And they were like, 'Whatever you want to do, let's have some fun.' And the rest is kind of wonderful."

