Whoopi Goldberg wants to add to the very short list of older Black female superheroes

Storm, one of the original members of the X-Men, has been around in Marvel comics for decades. Her age is pretty cloudy, though it's clear she's a leader and one of the most powerful mutants on the planet with the ability to command weather. Hollywood, however, has done the character dirty over the years. Halle Berry played Storm in the first live-action X-Men movie, released in 2000. Perhaps it was the lack of CG capabilities of the time, but the character was nowhere near as formidable as she is in the comics. The casting of Berry also stirred up some controversy surrounding colorism. Storm in the comics has much darker skin than Berry's, reflecting her African origins as a kid pickpocket on the streets of Cairo. Later, the role in the movie franchise was recast with Alexandra Shipp, another Black actress with lighter skin, for the prequel films.