Whoopi Goldberg tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 led to Sister Act 3 happening

"We're getting a script at the end of the month," Goldberg told former costar Najimy on The View.

Can nuns and witches peacefully coexist? When it comes to making Disney's Sister Act series into a holy cinematic trinity, the answer is yes.

"I haven't heard anything formal about 3 yet, I've heard rumblings of it. I think it'd be a blast of fun. I look forward to the nuns that we were with that are still with us, seeing them again, they were fantastic, so much fun," Najimy said, later asking Goldberg: "Where is that at? Is that happening?"

The Oscar-winning Ghost actress confirmed to Najimy that the third film "is happening," and that they'd be "getting a script at the end of the month" with producer Tyler Perry on board.

"It took a little while, but it's happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back," Goldberg added. "They finally said, 'We might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.'"

Perry appeared on The View in September, revealing that he "loved the idea" of helping to make Sister Act 3, "but the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he envisioned.

"We've got a good script, we're off to a great start," he said of the screenplay's gestation. "We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going."

Jenifer Lewis, who co-starred with Najimy and Goldberg in the Sister Act films, also recently appeared on The View to express interest in returning to the screen in a third film.

"You know we're still going to do that movie," Goldberg told her. "I do everything I can to work with her, because she's fun."

Disney officially announced that Sister Act 3 was in development back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+. The film would see Goldberg return as Sister Mary Clarence, the musically inclined alter-ego of a nightclub singer who goes into witness protection as a nun.

