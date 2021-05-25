Who should lead the Avengers in the MCU? EW assembles a short list of candidates

Sam Wilson

An obvious candidate is Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson for the obvious reason that he is now the new Captain America — a transformative journey at the heart of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He’s carrying the vibranium shield, and he even has a new flight suit now, courtesy of Wakanda, with the stars and stripes. Steve was the de facto leader of the Avengers. It seems natural to see Sam now in that role. Beyond that, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was, once upon a time, meant to kick off this new age of Marvel Studios on streaming — similar to how Iron Man kick-started the MCU in 2008. Though the pandemic forced a reshuffling of the schedule, Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed plans for the show largely hadn’t changed.

The makers of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also speak as though Sam is going to lead the Avengers one day. In an interview with EW following the show’s season 1 finale, Marvel Studios executive producer Nate Moore unpacked this central question: “A big question of the series was, can we make it feel like this [shield] is Sam's? Not that it was given to Sam, but this is Sam's. In my mind, the notion that Sam would, if we're ever so lucky, be the head of the Avengers one day... if we hadn't had the series, I don't know that I would buy it. You think about all the Avengers from Thor to Captain Marvel. Why are they going to follow this guy? He has to earn the right to carry the shield, and part of that is really interrogating why he's the right guy.”

Then there’s the other glaring hint flashing in our faces: EW confirmed that a fourth Captain America movie, penned by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman, is in development. Now, that’s not definitive proof that Sam will lead the Avengers, but it seems he’s a central part of the plan for Marvel’s Phase Four slate of releases. — NR