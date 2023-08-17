Who is Juan Castano, the hunky villain of Red, White & Royal Blue?

From the stage to a Disney animated movie, here's how you might know Juan Castano.

While Red, White & Royal Blue is Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry's (Nicholas Galitzine) love story, viewers have als been thirsting after the film's villain — journalist Miguel Ramos, played by Juan Castano.

But who is Castano and where might you have seen him before? The Colombian-American actor is largely known for his work on stage, having performed steadily Off-Broadway in shows such as The Parallelogram (Second Stage Theatre), Oedipus El Rey (The Public Theatre), and Transfers at MCC Theater, for which he won the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a play.

For his body of work on stage, Castano also received the Drama Desk's Sam Norkin Award for Excellence in Off-Broadway theater in 2018.

Juan Castano attends Netflix's 'WHAT / IF' Special Screening at The London West Hollywood on May 16, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Juan Castano at a 2019 special screening of 'What/If' in West Hollywood, Calif. | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

It was theater that brought Castano and Red, White & Royal Blue writer-director Matthew López together. Castano led the West Coast premiere of López's award-winning play The Inheritance at the Geffen Playhouse in 2022.

"Juan Castano is the sweetest guy in the world," López tells EW. "He was in my play The Inheritance in L.A., and when I asked him to play this part — because in L.A. he played a character who was very not easy to love — he was like, 'Why are you always casting me as these bad guys and these troublemakers?' And I was like, 'I just like playing you against type.'"

Castano's work also extends into film and television, where he has played Marcos Ruiz, brother of Jane Levy's biotech startup CEO Lisa Ruiz-Donovan, on 10 episodes of Netflix's What/If. He also had a three-episode arc as Flaco Ramirez on the 2019 Netflix remake of Tales of the City.

Disney lovers might recognize Castano's voice before his face. He was a member of the voice cast of 2021's Encanto, in which he played donkey delivery man Osvaldo, who plays a key role in the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

His other screen credits include The Great North and Shades of Blue.

