"That wig is coming home with me," Ackie said of her favorite legendary lacefront. "I'm taking it, I'm putting it in my bag. I live in London, you can't tell me nothing."

I Wanna Dance with Somebody's Naomi Ackie on the Whitney Houston wigs she stole from the set

Behind every great diva is a great wig. And perhaps there's no better diva with better wigs than Whitney Houston.

The legendary singer gets the musical biopic treatment courtesy of two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes, The Theory of Everything) and director Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou, Harriet) with Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Stepping into Whitney's iconic shoes — and even more iconic wigs — is British actress Naomi Ackie, who was so besotted with said wigs she took one or two (or five) home. At least that's the number Ackie quoted when EW first spoke to her about becoming Houston.

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' | Credit: Emily Aragones/Sony

In addition to the luscious locks from Houston's 1990 performance of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" at Radio City Music Hall, seen here, Ackie had her eyes on one particular wig, come hell or high water.

"There was a gorgeous kind of brown afro-y one when Whitney gets her own place," Ackie tells EW in the video above. "I kept on telling Brian Brady, who cut the hair, I was like, 'Brian, that wig is mine.' He was like, 'Let me see, because they might need it for something.' And I was like, "I don't care what they need it for. That wig is coming home with me! I'm taking it, I'm putting it in my bag. I live in London, you can't tell me nothing.'"

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody opens Friday in theaters.