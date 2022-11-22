Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig flee an airborne toxic event in White Noise trailer

"I read [White Noise] close to when it came out, when I was a teenager, and loved it then," Baumbach tells EW, explaining how he came to direct the film. "Aspects of it have always remained with me, but like anything you start to forget the specifics. I started rereading it, on a lark really, at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020. I was reminded how much I loved it, but also loving it in a whole new way now, and was struck by how the real-but-not-real tenor that DeLillo strikes represented the world as it was feeling to me. When the pandemic hit New York, and Greta and I were here, I was finishing the book, and it really felt like this document was telling me things about what was happening now. It just felt kind of uncanny."