Back on the grind: Which original cast members return in Magic Mike's Last Dance?

No points for guessing that ace torso-twister Channing Tatum returns for Magic Mike's Last Dance (now in theaters). And anyone who's seen the trailer knows that Caitlin Gerard's Kim — a satisfied customer from 2012's first chapter Magic Mike — is back as well for a flirtatious one-scene cameo, running into Tatum's Mike at a party where he's tending bar.

But what of the knife-chiseled ensemble from 2015's Magic Mike XXL? While there's plenty of dancing (shirtless, pants-less, and otherwise) in the new movie, the original crew is limited to a brief appearance on a four-panel Zoom call, an austerity cut that feels very pandemic-era.

Magic Mike's Last Dance Credit: Everett Collection

Tatum's Mike, on a trip to London with the comely Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault), a wealthy socialite with mysterious plans for the former lap dancer's future, reaches out to his crew for advice. On the call are Matt Bomer's Ken, Kevin Nash's Tarzan, Joe Manganiello's "Big Dick" Richie, and Adam Rodriguez's Tito.

This mini male-stripper conclave determines that Mike should stick with Maxandra to see where it leads. Astrologically-inclined Ken consults Mike's promising "Jupiter cycle," while Tarzan reminds him that he was only recently a gig worker. Funniest is Manganiello's Richie, who hammers home the sad reality for dancers out of work: "I'm basically a glorified dog walker."

Magic Mike's Last Dance does get around to an entirely new cast of performers, shifting Tatum to more of an artistic director. But that's it for cameos from the original films.

