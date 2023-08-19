For when you can't get enough of Prince Cheekbones and the feisty First Son.

Since Red, White & Royal Blue first hit Prime Video on Aug. 11, fans have been abuzz on the internet, sharing their (sometimes R-rated) love for its two stars — Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

If you've already watched the movie (multiple times for some of you — we get it), you might be hungry for more of these two rising stars. Never fear, EW has some thirst aid ready to go.

RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' | Credit: Everett Collection

Nicholas Galiztine

If royalty is your thing and you can't get enough of Galitzine and his cut-glass cheekbones, there are plenty of options (even some of the princely variety). The British actor, 28, has been working steadily since 2014 and has popped up in titles including the 2017 remake of The Watcher in the Woods opposite Anjelica Huston, the Netflix series Chambers, and witchy sequel The Craft: Legacy.

His first real breakout, though, came in the trappings of another prince: Prince Robert in 2021's Cinderella opposite Camila Cabello's fairy-tale heroine. "Cinderella was much more a celebration of humor and dance and song," Galitzine tells EW, in an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "It was more creative preparation in terms of the dance preparation, the singing. It was more the 'Prince Charming' role. Robert is much more happy-go-lucky. He's much more playful." Galitzine also sings on the Cinderella soundtrack.

Camila Cabello stars in CINDERELLA Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello in 'Cinderella' | Credit: Christopher Raphael

He captured hearts as a Marine and wounded veteran in 2022's Purple Hearts for Netflix, starring as Luke Morrow, the soldier who marries Sofia Carson's Cassie in a plot to secure healthcare benefits, only to actually fall for each other.

Though Red, White & Royal Blue is his biggest hit to date, Galitzine also has other buzzy projects on the horizon, including a hilarious supporting role in this summer's indie comedy, Bottoms.

Galitzine will next be seen in The Idea of You, an adaptation of the hit novel of the same name, about a British boy-bander (in the vein of Harry Styles) who ends up dating an older woman, played by Anne Hathaway. He will also appear as George Villiers in the historical drama series, Mary & George, opposite Julianne Moore. Ironically, Villiers is one of the British historical figures that Henry and Alex reference in the Red, White & Royal Blue novel when discussing the history of queer relationships within the British royal family.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

The Kissing Booth 2 Taylor Zakhar Perez in 'The Kissing Booth 2' | Credit: Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Then, there's our all-American hero, Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez. The Chicago-born actor, 31, has also maintained a steady diet of projects since 2014, predominantly doing one-off appearances on episodes of television shows such as Scandal, Awkward, and Code Black.

His first major breakout was in 2020's The Kissing Booth 2 as "transfer student" and new love interest Marco Peña, opposite Joey King's Elle. He reprised the role in 2021's The Kissing Booth 3.

For fans looking to see a bit, well, more of Perez, maybe even "all" of him (okay, fine, whatever, it's a prosthetic), then look no further than season 1 of Minx for one of his biggest roles to date — the part of Shane, the hunky firefighter who ends up becoming the feminist magazine's first erotic centerfold and cover star. He also briefly dates Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), even though she only wants him for the sex.

Taylor Zakhar Perez Taylor Zakhar Perez in 2021; on 'Minx' | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty; Quyen Tran/HBO Max

"When [people] see a stereotypical dumb blonde or dumb jock, they go straight to [thinking] they don't have emotion, they don't understand the world, they're unintelligent," Perez previously told EW of his work on Minx. "I knew from the beginning that he wasn't that. The biggest thing was grounding him, making him likable, and also playing against the line."

Perez doesn't currently have any future projects in the pipeline (at least not any that he has announced — the strikes, of course, have put everything on hold), but we're sure it's only a matter of time considering he stole so many hearts in Red, White & Royal Blue.

