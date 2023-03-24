Where to watch the John Wick movies

Here's where to find the first three installments in the Keanu Reeves action franchise as Chapter 4 hits theaters this weekend.

After a four-year wait, the next chapter in the John Wick saga is finally here. If it's been a while since your latest marathon of the Keanu Reeves action franchise, we can't blame you for needing — or even wanting, for old times' sake — to refresh yourself on the previous films before checking out John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters this weekend.

Below, check out information on where you can watch the first three John Wick movies — as well as key information for all of them. You can also check out EW's explainer on the increasingly complex mythology of this world of assassins.

Keanu Reeves stars as 'John Wick' in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 3' | Credit: Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

John Wick (2014)

Where to watch: Streaming on Peacock; available for rental on iTunes, YouTube, and Amazon Digital Video

Directors: Chad Stahelski and David Leitch (uncredited)

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Willem Dafoe

Synopsis: Years after a legendary career as an assassin, John Wick (Reeves) has retired to a quiet, domestic life with his beloved wife Helen (Moynahan). But life is full of tragic twists and turns, and Helen eventually dies of cancer. Her parting gift to her widowed husband is an adorable puppy — but after John refuses to sell his Mustang to an arrogant mafia prince, Iosef (Allen), John returns to his old ways and unleashes a murderous rampage against Iosef's crime lord father (Nyqvist) with the help of his old criminal contacts like Continental hotel owner Winston (McShane) and fellow assassin Marcus (Dafoe).

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Where to watch: Streaming on Peacock; available for rental on iTunes, YouTube, and Amazon Digital Video

Director: Stahelski

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane

Synopsis: With his vengeance sated, John Wick plans on returning to a peaceful retirement. But when Italian crime lord Santino D'Antonio (Scamarcio) calls in an old blood debt, John is forced to become an assassin once again — pitting him against new foes like Cassian (Common), Ares (Rose), and one very psychedelic hall of mirrors.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019)

Where to watch: Streaming on Peacock; available for digital purchase or rental on iTunes, YouTube, and Amazon Digital Video

Director: Stahelski

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane

Synopsis: In the fallout from Chapter 2, John Wick finds himself alone and on the run, hunted by agents of the High Table, including the Adjudicator (Dillon) and the Japanese assassin Zero (Dacascos). Unable to find sanctuary in America, John links up with his old friend Sofia (Berry) in Morocco in order to launch his counterattack.

