Daniel Craig's James Bond movies are available on Amazon Prime Video in a collection for just $30

He is the best Bond to many whose initiation into Ian Fleming's series started with 2006's Casino Royale, and with a successor still unknown, Craig surely will remain the first face many think of when they order a cocktail shaken, not stirred. There's no better time to revisit all four previous Craig movies of the James Bond franchise than now as the actor hangs up his gun and radio, and viewers with a Prime Video membership will have the easiest time streaming them. Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre are all on the platform, and there's even a collection with all four available for purchase at $30 on Prime Video.