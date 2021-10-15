Daniel Craig's James Bond movies are available on Amazon Prime Video in a collection for just $30
There was all that brouhaha about his blond hair, his height, and his non-Etonian background, but in the years since Daniel Craig was first cast as James Bond to lead the 007 franchise, no one can deny the actor's success in bringing "emotional depth to the character" as he sought to. Casino Royale retooled Bond as less womanizing killing machine, more ruthless yet world-weary agent with an iced heart of gold you can't help but feel for — something of a running theme in Craig's Bond that hit its highest note in the Oscar-winning Skyfall, and ends now with his swan song No Time to Die.
He is the best Bond to many whose initiation into Ian Fleming's series started with 2006's Casino Royale, and with a successor still unknown, Craig surely will remain the first face many think of when they order a cocktail shaken, not stirred. There's no better time to revisit all four previous Craig movies of the James Bond franchise than now as the actor hangs up his gun and radio, and viewers with a Prime Video membership will have the easiest time streaming them. Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre are all on the platform, and there's even a collection with all four available for purchase at $30 on Prime Video.
Buy it! The Daniel Craig 007 Collection, $29.99 at amazon.com
Currently, both Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are free to stream for those with a Prime Video membership; otherwise, you can pay $3.99 to rent each. Skyfall, which many consider the best Bond film of all time (certainly of the Craig era), is available if you add on a Paramount+ or Epix Prime Video channel subscription. Each additional channel costs $5.99 per month to subscribe, but both offer free weeklong trials.
Although the penultimate Craig Bond film Spectre, which connects most seamlessly to No Time to Die in both plot and cast, isn't streaming for free anywhere, Prime Video members can at least easily find it to rent for $3.99 on Amazon. Of course, you can choose to purchase all four films on Prime Video individually for a total of $53.96, but since Prime Video's Daniel Craig Collection is only $30, the latter is definitely the more cost-efficient way to own all the Craig era movies.
Every license to kill expires, but Craig has left an indelible mark on the decades-old character (and several on his enemies) as agent 007. Catch No Time to Die in theaters, and stream the first four films of Craig's Bond at Prime Video now.
Casino Royale (2006)
Stream it! Free with a Prime Video membership at amazon.com
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Stream it! Free with a Prime Video membership at amazon.com
Skyfall (2012)
Stream it! Free with a Prime Video membership and Paramount+ or Epix channel subscription at amazon.com
Spectre (2015)
Stream it! $3.99 to rent or $14.99 to buy at amazon.com
