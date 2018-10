The film’s Starr will next be seen in her most adult role yet, Where Hands Touch, which premiered at TIFF earlier this year.

Set in Germany during the Holocaust, the film follows 15-year old Leyna (Stenberg), the daughter of a white German mother and a black father, who lives in constant fear due to the color of her skin. When she meets Lutz (George MacKay), the son of a prominent SS officer and a member of the Hitler Youth the two fall in love, putting both their lives at risk. The film has been the subject of much controversy, with Stenberg taking to social social media to ask fans to watch the film before passing judgement.