Where The Crawdads Sing trailer features first tease of new Taylor Swift song

The trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing has arrived — along with a brand new Taylor Swift song. On Tuesday, fans of Delia Owens' best-selling mystery novel got their first look at the film adaptation starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Swift's haunting new track, "Carolina," features prominently in the two minute teaser.

Produced by her Folklore/Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner, the song marks the first new music from Swift since Red (Taylor's Version) debuted last November.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING; Daisy Edgar-Jones in 'Where The Crawdads Sing' and Taylor Swift | Credit: Columbia Pictures; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," Swift wrote in an Instagram post after the trailer debuted. Explaining that she wrote the song alone, she noted that she "wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."

In September 2018, Reese Witherspoon selected Owens' story as her Book Club pick and shortly after announced that her production company would bring the novel to life on screen. Last October, it was confirmed that Edgar-Jones — best known for her roles in Normal People and Fresh — would star as Kya, a young girl who is abandoned by her family and must find a way to survive alone in the marshes of North Carolina. After her ex-boyfriend's body is found in the mash, Kya becomes a murder suspect in a twisted mystery.

Directed by Olivia Newman (First Match) with a screenplay by Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild), the film also stars John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn.

Watch the trailer (and hear Swift's song) above. Where The Crawdads Sing hits theaters in July.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.