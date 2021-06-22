Where are we in Marvel's Phase 4?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in theaters Sept. 3, 2021

"You can't outrun who you really are," the imposing Wenwu (Tony Leung) tells his son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in the trailer for Marvel's first film centered on an Asian superhero.

Shang-Chi was trained to become one of the world's most skilled assassins and given a decade to live life as he chose (which included doing karaoke with Awkwafina's Katy in San Francisco), but now he's being called back into the employ of his villainous father. And it's all the more complicated by Wenwu having ties to the Ten Rings, the notorious terrorist organization first mentioned in 2008's Iron Man.

Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh and Ronny Chieng.