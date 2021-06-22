Where are we in Marvel's Phase 4?
We've compiled everything Kevin Feige & Co. have announced (or hinted at) for the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 is in full swing.
WandaVision warped our minds, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave us a new Captain America, and Loki is causing mischief on Disney+. Meanwhile, Black Widow is headed to theaters and Disney+ premier access July 9 - and with early buzz.
Here's everything else we know about what's on the way, as well as the loose ends that need to be addressed (Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, anyone?).
Black Widow, in theaters and on Disney+ premier access July 9, 2021
The long-awaited, pandemic-delayed Black Widow finally comes to theaters and Disney+ premier access July 9.
The Scarlett Johansson-starring vehicle about Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. It will see her reconnect with her past and "family," including Yelena (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) - and, we presume, square off with the villainous Taskmaster (who folks are assuming is being played by The Handmaid's Tale's O-T Fagbenle).
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in theaters Sept. 3, 2021
"You can't outrun who you really are," the imposing Wenwu (Tony Leung) tells his son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in the trailer for Marvel's first film centered on an Asian superhero.
Shang-Chi was trained to become one of the world's most skilled assassins and given a decade to live life as he chose (which included doing karaoke with Awkwafina's Katy in San Francisco), but now he's being called back into the employ of his villainous father. And it's all the more complicated by Wenwu having ties to the Ten Rings, the notorious terrorist organization first mentioned in 2008's Iron Man.
Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh and Ronny Chieng.
What If?, on Disney+ in summer 2021
This animated series explores the infinite possibilities in space and time in the MCU. Jeffrey Wright and Hayley Atwell are among the voice cast.
Eternals, in theaters Nov. 5, 2021
As we get closer to fall, we're learning more and more about Marvel's Eternals. The film centers on immortal superbeings (created by comics legend Jack Kirby) who decide that after years of standing back, it's time to finally intervene in the goings-on of Earth.
"So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think's going to lead the Avengers?" Sprite (The Lodge's Lia McHugh) asks in the trailer, indicating that this one is definitely set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is an ensemble film but will definitely have a focus on Gemma Chan's Sersi, Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously said.
Set to explore humanity and what it means to be human, Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie as the warrior Thena, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the speedster Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the spiritual leader Ajak, Don Lee as the strongman Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof loner Druig, and Madden's former Game of Thrones cousin Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. Black Knight.
Hawkeye, on Disney+ in late 2021
Jeremy Renner grabs the bow and arrow to reprise his role as Clint Barton in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.
Early Black Widow reaction tweets from press members hinted that there's a connection between the post-credits scene of the film and this series, and we already know Florence Pugh is set to reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova in Hawkeye.
The series also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Barton's protege Kate Bishop. Vera Farmiga is playing Steinfeld's mom, Eleanor Bishop. Rounding out the cast are Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.
Spider-Man: No Way Home, in theaters Dec. 17, 2021
Tom Holland returns as web-slinger Peter Parker for a third solo film, with the action picking up just after Parker's identity was exposed in Far From Home.
Plot details are scarce, but we know Alfred Molina is actually returning to the Spiderverse, playing a character he originated almost two decades ago: Doctor Octopus, from 2004's Spider-Man 2. Jamie Foxx, of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man, is similarly reprising the role of Electro. Zendaya is back as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange.
There are also wild rumors swinging around that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Emma Stone could turn up, though everyone has pretty much denied it. We'll see.
Ms. Marvel, on Disney+ in late 2021
Marvel found its Kamala Khan in 2020, tapping newcomer Iman Vellani to play the eponymous teen superhero of Ms. Marvel.
Rounding out the cast of this show are Aramis Knight (of Into the Badlands), Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.
Bisha K. Ali, a writer on Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral and Netflix's Sex Education, is writing the Ms. Marvel series.
In a recent teaser, the show was described as being about a teenager figuring out who she is. In the comics, Kamala is a Muslim American teen crime fighter whose supernatural abilities include being able to shrink or enlarge parts of her body.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters March 25, 2022
With Elizabeth Olsen confirming there'll be no Wandavision season 2, we can turn to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for an update on everyone's favorite freshly crowned Scarlet Witch.
Rachel McAdams will reprise her role as Dr. Christine Palmer, who first appeared in 2016's Doctor Strange, and Benedict Wong will return as the sorcerer Wong. Sam Raimi is directing.
"I can tell you that it's a ride… very Sam Raimi. The film is incredibly visually thrilling," Loki showrunner and Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron said. "John Mathieson, our DP, who shot Gladiator and Logan - I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you've seen in the MCU before."
Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters May 6, 2022
June 2021 marked the end of filming for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the titular bicep-bulging Asgardian god-playing Chris Hemsworth promised it'll be "bats--- crazy, off-the-wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two."
Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi is back directing a cast that includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who is set to become the first female Thor. Also expect to see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Christian Bale (he's playing Gorr the God Butcher, per Variety), and Sam Neill. Russell Crowe also revealed that he is playing Zeus!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters July 8, 2022
Very little is known about the Black Panther sequel, but Marvel chief Kevin Feige previously confirmed that the late Chadwick Boseman's role will not be recast.
Additionally, Michael B. Jordan told The Jess Cagle Show that the odds of Erik Killmonger returning at some point are like a 2 out of 10. With that said, writer-director Ryan Coogler is back, and production is reportedly set to begin in summer 2021.
Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are expected to return.
In May 2021, Marvel announced that the sequel will "continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced" in the first film.
The Marvels, in theaters Nov. 11, 2022
Brie Larson reprises her role as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in this installment, directed by Nia DaCosta.
The film will also feature Teyonah Parris, who played the grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, a character Danvers met as a youngster in Captain Marvel.
Iman Vellani, of the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, will also appear in the film.
Blade, in theaters (date TBA)
After portraying Marvel TV's Luke Cage season 1 villain Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali steps into the role of Blade for this new incarnation of the character, who was previously played by Wesley Snipes.
Writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour, whose credits include Watchmen and Hulu's Pen15, has been tapped to pen the script.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in theaters Feb. 17, 2023
Peyton Reed returns to helm the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise.
Back for more high jinks are Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp/Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne.
Big Little Lies and Supernatural alum Kathryn Newton joins the third film as Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang, and Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors will play the villain, Kang the Conqueror, whose presence was felt in the series premiere of Loki.
Fantastic Four, in theaters (date TBA)
Spider-Man director Jon Watts will captain this ship, which will bring new versions of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing to the big screen.
Emily Blunt shot down internet rumors linking her to a role, telling EW, "I have heard that. People have asked me about that a lot. But I have had no formal introduction to the Invisible Woman. No."
So you can't believe everything you read on the internet?
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to be continued on Disney+?
Season 1 wrapped up with a new title - Captain America and the Winter Soldier - and while it seems that the new Cap (Anthony Mackie) is headed back to the big screen, the show left a lot of loose ends that could mean another season, a spin-off, or threading those strings elsewhere.
In a post-credits scene, Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) got a full pardon and almost immediately began selling her access to classified intel via her secret life as the Power Broker. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val, a.k.a. Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, gave John Walker (Wyatt Russell) a new look and a new name, U.S. Agent, leaving that door open as well. Oh, and Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is still out there too - albeit on the Raft.
Captain America 4, in theaters (date TBA)
Days after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up its six-episode first season on Disney+, news broke that Marvel Studios is developing a fourth Cap movie with Malcolm Spellman, the lead writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
So far, new Cap Anthony Mackie says he's in the dark but ready for anything. "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store," Mackie told EW in April. "The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [Holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."
She-Hulk, on Disney+ (date TBA)
Orphan Black alum Tatiana Maslany is playing lawyer-slash-superhero Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney+ series, which is being written and led by Emmy winner Jessica Gao. The show will also feature Avengers star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, and Tim Roth, of the Edward Norton-era of Hulk, is back to play Abomination.
Moon Knight, on Disney+ (date TBA)
It's been confirmed by the actor himself that Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector/Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney+ series directed by Mohamed Diab.
Marvel describes the character as "a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography."
Secret Invasion, on Disney+ (date TBA)
Samuel L. Jackson is back as veteran S.H.I.E.L.D. operative Nick Fury, with Ben Mendelsohn returning as Talos, leader of the shapeshifting Skrulls, in Secret Invasion.
Revealing that the Skrulls have been on our planet for some time, the event series also stars Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. WandaVision briefly teased the Skrulls' influence in an end-credits scene featuring Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and a Skrull disguised as an FBI agent.
Ironheart, on Disney+ (date TBA)
Judas and the Black Messiah's Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams/Ironheart, a genius teenage inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Snowpiercer writer Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer.
Armor Wars, on Disney+ (date TBA)
Don Cheadle will be back as James Rhodes/War Machine in this Disney+ series exploring what happens when Tony Stark's technology ends up where it doesn't belong. Feige announced the series in late 2020.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, on Disney+ in late 2022
The holidays will get a little brighter as James Gunn returns to write and direct The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Per Marvel, it will feature the Guardians in "some spirited shenanigans," and is set after Thor: Love and Thunder but before the third Guardians of the Galaxy film (which is expected in 2023).
I Am Groot, on Disney+ (date TBA)
The utterly adorable, youthful tree - Groot from GOTG - is getting a Disney+ series too. These shorts will be animated and feature some new characters as well.
