Where are they now: The Godfather trilogy

THEN: The Godfather‘s success marked a comeback for Marlon Brando, whose appeal with critics and audiences had dried up by the 1970s. (At the time, he hadn’t starred in a box office hit, or earned an Oscar nomination, since 1958.) His transformative performance as the wise Don Corleone won over skeptical Paramount executives and earned him his second Best Actor Oscar, which he famously declined, sending activist Sacheen Littlefeather to protest Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans.

NOW: The comeback didn’t last, unfortunately. After another hit with the controversial Last Tango in Paris, Brando’s later career was quite scattershot, with the occasional success like Apocalypse Now balanced out by such notorious flops as The Island of Dr. Moreau. His reputation for being difficult to work with also continued to worsen, and his roles became more and more sporadic. Brando died in 2004.