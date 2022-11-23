The real-life filming locations in A Christmas Story

Ralphie's house (Cleveland)

When the Cleveland house where the movie was filmed (at 3159 W. 11th Street) went up for sale on eBay in 2004, Christmas Story fanatic Brian Jones bought it for $150,000. He then set out to restore the legendary cinematic home — spending hundreds of thousands more on the period-perfect design and decor — right down to the Red Ryder BB gun propped up against the sofa — and opened it as A Christmas Story House & Museum in 2006. It functions as a museum during the day, featuring many artifacts from the movie (Randy's zeppelin! The leg lamp!), photos donated by the film's stars, as well as items for true buffs, like objects from a deleted scene in which Ralphie battles Flash Gordon villain Ming the Merciless.

The third floor of the Christmas Story House has been transformed into a guest suite, complete with Ralphie and Randy's twin beds in one of the three bedrooms. Those who book stays have the run of the third-floor suite at all times, but can only access the main floor once the museum has closed. After the visitors leave, you are free to curl up under the Christmas tree in the living room or hide under the sink in the kitchen. Nightly rates start at $545 in the off-season, and go up during the holidays.

But Jones has recently announced that he's selling the whole Christmas Story complex. According to the online listing, all the above buildings will be included, as well as a few extra lots for parking. While the proprietor says it's time for him to move on, he's apparently hoping to sell to someone who wants to keep the A Christmas Story House & Museum intact (although the price is confidential in the listing, estimates place the whole campus price at over a million). Jones told Cleveland's ABC News 5 that "several years ago we had it designated a landmark to make sure it would be protected no matter who owns it." And not to worry if you already have reservations. Jones says that even though it's up for sale, the business will be operating as usual.