Check out the full list of what movies and TV shows are leaving the streaming platform next month.

What's leaving Netflix in October 2021: Legally Blonde, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Inception, and more

As we reach the end of September, it's time once again to take stock of the monthly content churn over at Netflix. The popular streaming platform will be adding loads of new movies and TV shows in October, but true to form several will also be cycling off the site.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows set to leave Netflix over the course of October — and get in those last viewings while you can!

Leaving Netflix in October Credit: Everett Collection (3)

Leaving Oct. 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Leaving Oct. 3

Angel Has Fallen

Leaving Oct. 6

Real Steel

Leaving Oct. 14

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Leaving Oct. 15

The Creative Brain

Leaving Oct. 17

U Turn

Leaving Oct. 20

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving Oct. 21

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving Oct. 23

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving Oct. 27

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving Oct. 28

Pup Star

Leaving Oct. 30

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving Oct. 31

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me if You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

