What's leaving Netflix in October 2021: Legally Blonde, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Inception, and more
Check out the full list of what movies and TV shows are leaving the streaming platform next month.
As we reach the end of September, it's time once again to take stock of the monthly content churn over at Netflix. The popular streaming platform will be adding loads of new movies and TV shows in October, but true to form several will also be cycling off the site.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows set to leave Netflix over the course of October — and get in those last viewings while you can!
Leaving Oct. 1
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
Leaving Oct. 3
Angel Has Fallen
Leaving Oct. 6
Real Steel
Leaving Oct. 14
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
Leaving Oct. 15
The Creative Brain
Leaving Oct. 17
U Turn
Leaving Oct. 20
Containment: Season 1
Free Fire
Leaving Oct. 21
The Hummingbird Project
Leaving Oct. 23
The Mist: Season 1
Leaving Oct. 27
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Leaving Oct. 28
Pup Star
Leaving Oct. 30
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving Oct. 31
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me if You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man
