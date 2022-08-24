What's leaving Netflix in September: The Vampire Diaries, Mean Girls, Blade Runner, more
Summer's almost over, and fall's about to begin. That means a lot of things — the beginning of a new school year, the days getting shorter, leaves getting ready to change colors — but it also means that it's time to figure out what's leaving Netflix next month so we can plan our last-minute binges!
Among the titles cycling off the streaming platform this September are EW favorites like The Vampire Diaries, as well as eternally popular movies like Mean Girls and Blade Runner (not to mention the latter's sequel, Blade Runner 2049).
Below, check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix next month.
Leaving Sept. 1
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Sept. 2
Freaks
Leaving Sept. 3
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving Sept. 9
Nightcrawler
Leaving Sept. 10
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving Sept. 12
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Sept. 14
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving Sept. 17
Skylines
Leaving Sept. 18
Dark Skies
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Sept. 25
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving Sept. 29
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Sept. 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
