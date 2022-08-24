Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving the streaming platform next month.

What's leaving Netflix in September: The Vampire Diaries, Mean Girls, Blade Runner, more

Summer's almost over, and fall's about to begin. That means a lot of things — the beginning of a new school year, the days getting shorter, leaves getting ready to change colors — but it also means that it's time to figure out what's leaving Netflix next month so we can plan our last-minute binges!

Among the titles cycling off the streaming platform this September are EW favorites like The Vampire Diaries, as well as eternally popular movies like Mean Girls and Blade Runner (not to mention the latter's sequel, Blade Runner 2049).

Below, check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix next month.

Leaving Sept. 1

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Sept. 2

Freaks

Leaving Sept. 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving Sept. 9

Nightcrawler

Leaving Sept. 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving Sept. 12

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Sept. 14

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving Sept. 17

Skylines

Leaving Sept. 18

Dark Skies

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Sept. 25

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving Sept. 29

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Sept. 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

